2 Democrats won't attend closed Oklahoma House investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Two Democratic state lawmakers say they won't participate in a closed meeting of a House panel that's investigating sexual harassment allegations against one of them and a Republican lawmaker.

Democratic Rep. Steve Kouplen of Beggs, a member of the Special Investigation Committee, says in a statement he will not attend Tuesday's meeting because participants are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

A Democratic lawmaker who is named in a sexual harassment complaint says he also has declined an invitation to appear at the closed meeting because he prefers an open proceeding.

A complaint also has been filed against Tulsa Republican Dan Kirby. The House paid Kirby's former legislative assistant and her attorneys $44,500 to settle an allegation that she was fired for reporting alleged harassment. Kirby denies wrongdoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.