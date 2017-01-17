New details in OSU fraternity death

STILLWATER, OK (KSWO)- We have new details tonight on the death of an Oklahoma State University student, who was found inside his fraternity house last year.

According to a Medical Examiner's report, 20-year-old Brandon Cavazos likely died from alcohol poisoning. It says Cavazos' blood alcohol content was 0.35 --- that's nearly four times the legal limit.

Cavazos was found inside his room at the Sigma Chi fraternity in November. The medical examiner also found Cavazos had an enlarged heart-- which could have contributed to his death.

