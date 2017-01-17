Lawton Chamber Hosts 22nd Annual Legislative Reception - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton Chamber Hosts 22nd Annual Legislative Reception

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Lawton Chamber of Commerce) (Source Lawton Chamber of Commerce)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce-- as well as the Altus, Chickasha, Duncan, Elgin, Frederick, and Walters Chambers of Commerce-- will co-host the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative Reception this February in Oklahoma City.

“This gives our chamber members the opportunity to mingle with our state legislators in a relaxed environment,” said Mark Brace, Chamber Chairman. “This event allows those who attend to develop relationships and ask questions of these decision-makers and show the economic importance of Southwest Oklahoma.”

Chambers will mingle with their current delegation and meet new area legislators.

"The Oklahoma History Center is located so close to our legislators,” Jamie Southerland, Executive Vice President at the Chamber said, “We want our members to create these relationships, so we want to have as many legislators attend as possible. It is worth the drive, and we get to meet with our policy-makers where they feel comfortable.”

All Chamber members, state senators, and state representatives are invited to attend at no charge. RSVPs are required by January 20 to (580) 355-3541.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:38:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:38:12 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:20:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:20:34 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:34:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:57:56 GMT
    French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly