Lawton Chamber Hosts 22nd Annual Legislative Reception

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce-- as well as the Altus, Chickasha, Duncan, Elgin, Frederick, and Walters Chambers of Commerce-- will co-host the 22nd Annual Southwest Oklahoma Legislative Reception this February in Oklahoma City.

“This gives our chamber members the opportunity to mingle with our state legislators in a relaxed environment,” said Mark Brace, Chamber Chairman. “This event allows those who attend to develop relationships and ask questions of these decision-makers and show the economic importance of Southwest Oklahoma.”

Chambers will mingle with their current delegation and meet new area legislators.

"The Oklahoma History Center is located so close to our legislators,” Jamie Southerland, Executive Vice President at the Chamber said, “We want our members to create these relationships, so we want to have as many legislators attend as possible. It is worth the drive, and we get to meet with our policy-makers where they feel comfortable.”

All Chamber members, state senators, and state representatives are invited to attend at no charge. RSVPs are required by January 20 to (580) 355-3541.

