OK Senator introduces legislation to make vaccinations mandatory for students

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – State Senator Ervin Yen has introduced legislation that would make vaccinations mandatory for all public-school students in Oklahoma. This is the third consecutive year that Yen has proposed such legislation.

Yen, an Oklahoma City Anesthesiologist, does make an exception for children with medical conditions.

Oklahomans for Vaccine and Health Choice have lobbied against the lawmaker’s efforts in the past. However, Yen believes the fact that there were over 300 cases of the mumps in Oklahoma this past year could impact lawmakers this legislative session.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.