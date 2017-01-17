The Woody Guthrie Coalition is asking for private donations to f - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

The Woody Guthrie Coalition is asking for private donations to fund the 20th annual WoodyFest

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKEMAH, OK (KSWO)- The Woody Guthrie Coalition has started a GoFund Me page to help make the 20th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival possible. The Festival is held every year in Woody Guthrie's hometown of Okemah.

"The Woody Guthrie Festival is like a historical landmark, a history lesson and a celebration of American roots music. It serves as a yearly reminder of Woody Guthrie's legacy, an annual gathering of the folk music community, and it's a great time for musicians and fans to experience some great memories. I use it as an annual reminder of my mission as a songwriter. To write songs that bring people together rather than apart, songs that nudge the world to a better a place. That's the kind of Festival this is.  Please do what you can to help keep it going," said musician Ellis Paul.

The non-profit organization is run by a committed team of volunteers. However, the recent increase in travel costs has become a financial burden on the organization. They are asking for donations to help with artists' travel and lodging, sound, security, and all other festival associated expenses.

“WoodyFest has become an annual reunion of musicians who travel, often at their own expense, to share the musical heritage of Woody Guthrie, hosted by the people of Okemah and surrounding communities, whose children, now adults, grew up coming to this festival, and are now determined to keep it going.  To me, WoodyFest simply means:  the celebration of Woody Guthrie in his hometown will go on, and carry his songs far beyond the Pastures of Plenty. Will you help keep this festival alive and well?” said Joel Rafael.

WoodyFest celebrates the legacy of the Oklahoma of Woody’s youth while sharing his inspiration for a whole new generation.

 “I can’t begin to describe the feeling in my soul when I sit underneath the stars at the Pastures of Plenty stage and listen to my friends pour their hearts out in their music.  To honor this great human being at his birthplace, the smell of the hayfield, arm to arm with the best people in the world, the WoodyFest fans and volunteers from all over the world, the vast Oklahoma night sky above is a feeling and a moment like no other.   This feisty little festival cobbled itself together from nothing.  Let’s not let it be gone with the wind,” explained Mary Reynolds.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:38:12 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:38:12 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:20:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:20:34 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:34:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:57:56 GMT
    French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)French police gather at the Champs Elysee in Paris. One officer is dead in a shooting. (Source: CNN)

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly