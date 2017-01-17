Gore Blvd traffic delayed following 3-car accident - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gore Blvd traffic delayed following 3-car accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Traffic on Gore Boulevard was held up Tuesday morning after a three-car crash. It happened just before lunch at the intersection of Gore and Southeast Warwick Way.

Police said a woman driving a car pulled out in front of an SUV and semi-truck headed eastbound. The woman was clipped by the SUV and semi before driving through the westbound lanes of traffic where her car came to a stop.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Both the driver of the SUV and the semi are okay.

