Gore Blvd traffic delayed following 3-car accident

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.
Today is "Foster Care Call to Action Day" for the state of Oklahoma and as an effort to bring awareness to foster care. Local and state agencies are posting hand prints for every child in custody.
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.
