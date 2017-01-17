Body with gunshot wounds found on Paint Rd. identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Body with gunshot wounds found on Paint Rd. identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We now know the name of the shooting victim whose body was found yesterday morning near Cache.

Her name is Ci'Lina Deloney, of Lawton. She was 21 years old. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley told me this afternoon that they found her car late yesterday afternoon at the Walmart on Sheridan Road.

As we reported Monday, a passerby spotted the young woman's body on Paint Road, just south of Cache Road.  When the Sheriff's department got there, they found Deloney dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives and deputies took pictures of the scene and interviewed neighbors who live nearby. They believe the body was dumped between 9:30 and 11 Monday morning.

The Sheriff's department is still waiting for the medical examiner's results of an autopsy. Deloney leaves behind a husband and a daughter.

