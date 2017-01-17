Traffic stop in Harmon Co. leads to officer-involved shooting

HARMON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A Harmon County sheriff's deputy was involved in an shooting incident which left a suspect injured Tuesday morning.

The deputy pulled a vehicle over one mile north of Gould on County Road 1610 because it matched the description of a stolen vehicle out of Hollis. Valeriano Galvan, of Altus, at first complied and exited the vehicle. While the deputy was calling for back up, Galvan got back inside of the stolen truck and attempted to run over the deputy according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy fired a single shot into the vehicle. Galvan was not struck by the bullet but was injured by flying debris..

Galvan was arrested and booked into the Harmon County Jail. Galvan had been released from the same jail earlier Tuesday morning.

The OSBI was called in to investigate the shooting.

