Name of victim released after body found lying in road

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We have new information tonight on the killing of a woman  whose body was found lying in the street Monday morning near Cache.

Sheriff Stradley said 21 year old Ci'Lina Deloney of Lawton was shot to death.Deputies found her car at the Walmart on Sheridan Road Monday afternoon.
Now they need your help finding the person or the people responsible for killing her.

"A wife, a mother, a daughter and a sad situation. We are vigorously investigating this" said Stradley.

Questions remain unanswered in the killing of 21 year Ci'Lina Deloney of Lawton. On Monday, a passerby on Northwest Paint Road just south of Cache Road,  found her body in the street. When the sheriff's department arrived, they found Deloney had been shot to death. They believe her body was dumped between 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

"We are trying to look at different things such as film and stuff like that again we are right in the middle of this thing and we are doing our best to put it together because we need to take care of this for our community and this family" said Stradley.

We interviewed Deloney back in October after her husband and daughter were the victims of a home invasion. I spoke to her husband this morning on the phone. He told me the family was devastated when they heard the news.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Comanche County Sheriff's Department.

