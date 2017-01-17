Family continues county tournament tradition - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Family continues county tournament tradition

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - All this week, thousands of fans will make a trip to the Great Plains Coliseum to cheer on their team in the Comanche County Tournament. 

The tournament has been going on for more than 70 years. 

Because it's been going on so long, going has become a tradition, and for some fans, it has become a family tradition. 

Rory Crow grew up in Geronimo and watched his first County tournament when he was just a kid.  In the mid-70s, he played in it for the Blue Jays. 

"We won it when I was a freshman, sophomore, and a senior when I was in high school," Rory remembered.

He said his favorite part of the tournament was the rivalries with near-by-towns.

"Kids today don't really know that rivalry but the rivalry between us and Chattanooga was quite fierce back in the day. I guess, it's still maybe is, but not like it was back in the 70s and 80s," Rory said.

After graduation, Rory kept going to the tournament, to root on his alma mater but now, he has another reason to cheer for his school.  His daughter Brooke now plays. This will be her last chance to win the championship.

"It's our big tournament," Brooke said. "We love being on TV, being in the newspaper, and of course, I hope to win but I'm really enjoying this season...coming out with my teammates and my fellow seniors and I just really hope that we make the most of what we have left this season."

Her dad believes they have what it takes to win.

"I think they can do it," Rory said. "They've got a good team." 

Brooke says it's special getting to play the same place as her dad.

"Today we were looking back at pictures and to see him standing out on the same court that I'm am today and this week, it's pretty neat being in the same situation. Not many kids can say they played 40 years apart from their parents," Brooke said.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved. 

