Sea lion who spent 3 decades at Oklahoma City Zoo dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma City Zoo says a 30-year California sea lion named Moe has died of age-related health complications.

Zoo officials say Moe lived longer than most sea lions and that his age was beginning to show before his death Tuesday. The zoo says Moe had developed cataracts in both eyes, had arthritis in his shoulders and hips and took medication for gum disease. But the zoo says the sea lion had recently learned a few new tricks and was a regular contributor to the zoo's annual animal art show.

Zoo Curator Laura Bottaro wrote on the zoo's website that Moe came to the Oklahoma City Zoo shortly after his birth and that he'd brought joy "to literally millions of guests through the years."

