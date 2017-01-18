Marlow student to ride in Presidential Inaugural Parade

MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- A Marlow student will be riding in the Presidential Inaugural Parade on January 20th. James Armstrong is a member of the Culver Military Black Horse Troop. The troop has been featured in the parade the last 17 years.

James Armstrong is a junior at Culver Academies, a college preparatory school in Indiana. His parents are James and Lara Armstrong of Marlow.

In total, four Oklahoma students will be in the parade.

