Watch the Confirmation Hearing for EPA Nominee OK Attorney Gener - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Watch the Confirmation Hearing for EPA Nominee OK Attorney General Scott Pruitt live

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO)- Watch the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works will hold a hearing on the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to be Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly