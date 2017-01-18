Former Republican State Leader Gus Blackwell receives suspended sentence for perjury, embezzlement charges

At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital held a mock tornado disaster exercise today with nursing students and first responders to help prepare them in the event of a real storm.
