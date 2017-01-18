Former Republican State Leader Gus Blackwell receives suspended sentence for perjury, embezzlement charges

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Former Republican State Leader Gus Blackwell received a five-year suspended sentence as part of a guilty plea for one count of perjury.

Blackwell was charged with eight counts of perjury and 32 counts of embezzlement in May of 2016. All other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Blackwell was accused of falsifying campaign contribution and reimbursement reports and stealing $23,000 from his campaign.

