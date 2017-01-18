Body found in Pittsburg County may be that of missing woman

INDIANOLA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's body found near Indianola in Pittsburg County may be that of a Haileyville woman missing for more than a year.

Sheriff Chris Morris told reporters the suspect in the woman's disappearance led deputies to the site where the body was found Tuesday.

Morris said the suspect told deputies he panicked when the woman died at his home and he buried her. He said the woman had been reported missing in October 2016.

The sheriff said the body was found wrapped in plastic and that it was sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the identity and cause of death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.