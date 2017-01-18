Forty-six organizations in Comanche County are Certified Healthy Oklahoma Awardees

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Forty-six organizations in Comanche County were awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016.

“These certifications provide opportunities for Comanche County to create environments that support health policies and individual health decisions that ultimately will improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Ashley Green. “We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.”

Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all.

Certified Healthy Business

ABC Learning Center Basic

Lawton Public Schools Merit

Wichita Mountains Prevention Network Merit

Young Men's Christian Association of Lawton Oklahoma Merit

City of Lawton Excellence

Comanche County Health Department Excellence

Directorate of Family and MWR Excellence

Great Plains Technology Center Excellence

IHS USPHS Lawton Indian Hospital Excellence

Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center Excellence

OSU Cooperative Extension- Comanche County Excellence

Roadback, Inc. Excellence

Southwestern Medical Center Excellence

Certified Healthy Campus

Cameron University Excellence

Certified Healthy Community

City of Lawton Merit

Elgin Merit

Certified Healthy Restaurant

Sleep Inn & Suites - Lawton Excellence

Certified Healthy School

Cache 5/6 Center Excellence

Cache High School Excellence

Cache Intermediate School Excellence

Cache Middle School Excellence

Cache Primary School Excellence

Eisenhower High School Excellence

Eisenhower Middle School Excellence

Flower Mound School Excellence

Freedom Elementary Excellence

Lawton High School Excellence

MacArthur High School Excellence

MacArthur Middle School Excellence

Pat Henry Elementary Excellence

Ridgecrest Elementary Excellence

Central Middle School Merit

Sterling Elementary Basic

Tomlinson Middle School Basic

Certified Early Childhood Program

Kristin Moore Family Child Care Basic

Tincher Child Development Center Merit

Angels Childcare Home Merit

Crossroads Youth and Family Services Merit

Fort Sill School Age Center Merit

Crossroads Youth and Family Services Excellence

Debbie's Home Daycare Excellence

Kid Central Early Childhood & School Aged Center Excellence

The 2017 application opens on August 1st and can be found at www.certifiedhealthyok.com at that time, along with criteria details and additional information.

