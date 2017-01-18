Forty-six organizations in Comanche County are Certified Healthy - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Forty-six organizations in Comanche County are Certified Healthy Oklahoma Awardees

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-  Forty-six organizations in Comanche County were awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016.

“These certifications provide opportunities for Comanche County to create environments that support health policies and individual health decisions that ultimately will improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Ashley Green.  “We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.”

Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all.

Certified Healthy Business

  • ABC Learning Center                                                    Basic 
  • Lawton Public Schools                                                  Merit  
  • Wichita Mountains Prevention Network                           Merit
  • Young Men's Christian Association of Lawton Oklahoma  Merit
  • City of Lawton                                                              Excellence                                       
  • Comanche County Health Department                            Excellence
  • Directorate of Family and MWR                                     Excellence
  • Great Plains Technology Center                                     Excellence
  • IHS USPHS Lawton Indian Hospital                                Excellence
  • Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center               Excellence
  • OSU Cooperative Extension- Comanche County              Excellence
  • Roadback, Inc.                                                              Excellence
  • Southwestern Medical Center                                         Excellence

Certified Healthy Campus

  • Cameron University                                                       Excellence

Certified Healthy Community

  • City of Lawton                                                              Merit
  • Elgin                                                                            Merit

Certified Healthy Restaurant

  • Sleep Inn & Suites - Lawton                                          Excellence

Certified Healthy School

  • Cache 5/6 Center                                                          Excellence
  • Cache High School                                                       Excellence
  • Cache Intermediate School                                            Excellence
  • Cache Middle School                                                     Excellence
  • Cache Primary School                                                   Excellence
  • Eisenhower High School                                                Excellence
  • Eisenhower Middle School                                             Excellence
  • Flower Mound School                                                    Excellence
  • Freedom Elementary                                                     Excellence
  • Lawton High School                                                      Excellence
  • MacArthur High School                                                  Excellence
  • MacArthur Middle School                                               Excellence
  • Pat Henry Elementary                                                    Excellence
  • Ridgecrest Elementary                                                   Excellence
  • Central Middle School                                                    Merit
  • Sterling Elementary                                                       Basic
  • Tomlinson Middle School                                               Basic

Certified Early Childhood Program

  • Kristin Moore Family Child Care                                      Basic
  • Tincher Child Development Center                                   Merit
  • Angels Childcare Home                                                   Merit
  • Crossroads Youth and Family Services                            Merit  
  • Crossroads Youth and Family Services                            Merit
  • Fort Sill School Age Center                                             Merit
  • Crossroads Youth and Family Services                            Excellence                                                    
  • Debbie's Home Daycare                                                  Excellence
  • Kid Central Early Childhood & School Aged Center            Excellence

The 2017 application opens on August 1st and can be found at www.certifiedhealthyok.com at that time, along with criteria details and additional information.

