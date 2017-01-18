Forty-six organizations in Comanche County are Certified Healthy Oklahoma Awardees

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Forty-six organizations in Comanche County were awarded Certified Healthy status for 2016.
“These certifications provide opportunities for Comanche County to create environments that support health policies and individual health decisions that ultimately will improve Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Ashley Green. “We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities.”
Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all.
Certified Healthy Business
- ABC Learning Center Basic
- Lawton Public Schools Merit
- Wichita Mountains Prevention Network Merit
- Young Men's Christian Association of Lawton Oklahoma Merit
- City of Lawton Excellence
- Comanche County Health Department Excellence
- Directorate of Family and MWR Excellence
- Great Plains Technology Center Excellence
- IHS USPHS Lawton Indian Hospital Excellence
- Jim Taliaferro Community Mental Health Center Excellence
- OSU Cooperative Extension- Comanche County Excellence
- Roadback, Inc. Excellence
- Southwestern Medical Center Excellence
Certified Healthy Campus
- Cameron University Excellence
Certified Healthy Community
- City of Lawton Merit
- Elgin Merit
Certified Healthy Restaurant
- Sleep Inn & Suites - Lawton Excellence
Certified Healthy School
- Cache 5/6 Center Excellence
- Cache High School Excellence
- Cache Intermediate School Excellence
- Cache Middle School Excellence
- Cache Primary School Excellence
- Eisenhower High School Excellence
- Eisenhower Middle School Excellence
- Flower Mound School Excellence
- Freedom Elementary Excellence
- Lawton High School Excellence
- MacArthur High School Excellence
- MacArthur Middle School Excellence
- Pat Henry Elementary Excellence
- Ridgecrest Elementary Excellence
- Central Middle School Merit
- Sterling Elementary Basic
- Tomlinson Middle School Basic
Certified Early Childhood Program
- Kristin Moore Family Child Care Basic
- Tincher Child Development Center Merit
- Angels Childcare Home Merit
- Crossroads Youth and Family Services Merit
- Fort Sill School Age Center Merit
- Crossroads Youth and Family Services Excellence
- Debbie's Home Daycare Excellence
- Kid Central Early Childhood & School Aged Center Excellence
The 2017 application opens on August 1st and can be found at www.certifiedhealthyok.com at that time, along with criteria details and additional information.
