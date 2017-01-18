2nd suspect arrested in Wagoner Co teen's death

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Cody Austin Thompson, 23, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brennon Davis, 15.

Thompson was arrested January 17th on an arson complaint.Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested previously for obstruction of justice in connection with the death.

According to police, Davis’ body was found burned in a remote area near Fort Gibson Lake.

