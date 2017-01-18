2nd suspect arrested in Wagoner Co teen's death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

2nd suspect arrested in Wagoner Co teen's death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Cody Austin Thompson (Source Wagoner County Sheriffs Dept) Cody Austin Thompson (Source Wagoner County Sheriffs Dept)
Josh Herrington (Source Wagoner County Sheriff's Office) Josh Herrington (Source Wagoner County Sheriff's Office)

WAGONER COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Cody Austin Thompson, 23, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brennon Davis, 15.

Thompson was arrested January 17th on an arson complaint.Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested previously for obstruction of justice in connection with the death.

According to police, Davis’ body was found burned in a remote area near Fort Gibson Lake.

