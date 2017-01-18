Elephants featured in Oklahoma’s Carson & Barnes Circus

HUGO, OK (KSWO)- With the recent announcement that the Ringling Brothers and Barnum Bailey Circus will end touring, one Oklahoma circus wants to ensure that fans to know that they will still be offering shows.

This year will the 81st year that Carson and Barnes’ Circus has toured.

Here is a statement they released in part concerning animals being used for entertainment:

As an integral part of America’s heritage, the circus with its unique culture and showmanship, has had to unfairly endure constant harassment over the last few decades from extremist groups. Groups whose objective is to abolish all human and animal interaction. Carson & Barnes Circus has and will always celebrate the beauty and bond between humans and animals. A bond that enriches all. While the circus complies with ever increasing regulation, the safety and welfare for our patrons, entertainers and animal performers has always been our priority…. We look forward to bringing the magic of the circus and the stars of the show -- the Asian elephants -- to more than 200 communities during our upcoming 2017 tour.

For more information, visit www.bigtopshow.com or call 580 326-2233.

