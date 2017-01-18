Living with chronic pain can be unbearable but, thanks to new forms of therapy and treatment, patients can manage that pain and take part in the daily activities that many of us take for granted.

Jolina Okazaki with the Raycom News Network brings us the story of one woman who's loving life, after suffering through years of back pain.



"The motivation is either be in pain or work out and not be in pain," said Jamie Moran, a chronic back pain patient at the West Texas Rehab Center.



Jamie Moran is a former math teacher. She spends two hours a day working out every other day.



"As long as I'm working out, I'm not going to be in that pain," said Moran.



But life wasn't always this sweet 6 years ago when Jamie wasn't spending her time at the gym, but rather, in a hospital bed.



"I was lifting a filing organizer the last day of school. I put it in the back end of my trail blazer, my back popped. I didn't think anything of it. The next day, I couldn't even stand up straight. I went and had steroid shots, a couple procedures before that and ended up rupturing my disc the next year," Moran explained.



The incident caused her to have little to no sensation in her leg, and doing simple activities like walking or sleeping wasn't that easy. The chronic leg pain, she describes as being electrocuted.



"I didn't think I was going to be able to live a normal life. I knew I needed to do something to get myself back to where I was. I didn't want to give up. I wanted to keep going. I think about that. That's what motivates me to get up and go because I remember how much pain I was in and how much I didn't think I would be able to live a life and I didn't want to live like that. I didn't want to give up," Moran said.



Four years later, she had weight loss surgery, losing over 200 lbs. Going to the West Texas Rehab allowed her to get up on her feet to earn her strength back.



"I'm a fighter and I will always be a fighter. These people helped me achieve the goals that I needed to achieve to get going," Moran said.



Although Jamie continues her time working out at the center, but now she is finally able to do things in life she wanted to do.



"I started going back to work part-time, I go shopping, I can walk around the park, I can play tennis with one of my nieces, I went to my nephew's wedding and I got to dance at the wedding and I wore heels which I wouldn't be able to do before," Moran explained.



But one thing is for sure, her strength to move forward, never looking back.



"I wanted to show people that just because something in your life happens to you, doesn't mean you're down and out. It's time to crawl back out and start fighting again. If I can do it, anybody could do it. You just got to have the willpower to do so," Moran said.

West Texas Rehab specializes in a number of treatments including physical therapy, prosthetics, speech and hearing therapy, and they accept patients regardless of their ability to pay.

That's where you come in. Their annual telethon airs this Saturday night, here on 7News, starting at 7:00 pm. We'll break away for our 10:00 pm newscast, then return to the telethon until midnight.

Last year, they raised nearly $1.3 million.