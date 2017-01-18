OKC Zoo Pledges 5-Year Partnership to Benefit the Conservation of OK’s Lands and Waters

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Nature Conservancy and Oklahoma City Zoo have formed a conservation partnership to support scientific research. The OKC Zoo Science and Research Fund will contribute annually over the next five years to the Conservancy.

“Oklahoma is a beautiful, unique state that is home to an amazing array of life. Its land and waters must be protected for all Oklahomans to thrive,” said Dwight Lawson, Oklahoma City Zoo executive director/CEO. “The Nature Conservancy’s preserves not only provide magnificent landscapes for us to enjoy, they also contribute to flood control, stabilizing our climate, and safeguarding water resources for our thirsty state.”

The Conservancy uses carefully planned and controlled “prescribed” burning to restore and maintain native vegetation on some of its preserves. To restore and maintain this section of native prairie, species inventories are also conducted by the Conservancy. On field days, The Nature Conservancy and the Zoo also team up to help the Conservancy with projects.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Oklahoma City Zoo and deeply appreciate their support of The Nature Conservancy’s work in Oklahoma,” said Mike Fuhr, State Director for The Nature Conservancy of Oklahoma. “Conserving nature is central to both our missions. Working together we can raise awareness of how important it is to conserve Oklahoma’s native habitats and help ensure their protection for generations to come.”

