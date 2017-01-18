No charges filed in the last Lawton homicide of 2016

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) – Lawton’s final homicide case of 2016 has been closed.

Michael Smith was found dead on the floor of his home in November with multiple gunshot wounds. At the time, police questioned a woman who also lived at the home, but she was not arrested.

On Wednesday, the Comanche County District Attorney’s office announced they were declining to file charges in the shooting of Smith and it was a case of self-defense. They said the shooting was considered a justifiable homicide.

