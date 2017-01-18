LETA helps clean up Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A local group, Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority is working with residents, business owners and the community to pick up around town and help beautify Lawton.

The City of Lawton works long hard hours to keep our community clean. They add landscape, pick up trash, and pick up temporary signs, such as garage sales on city property.

"We do work at keeping the clutter out, said Rogalski, Director of LETA. "Out of the right-a-way and the medians and of course any city property signs are placed on. None of those would be allowed."

Rogalski, the Director of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority says people can be fined if they do not follow city code. All signs must have a permit to be there, except for certain exceptions like elections, otherwise they will be picked up.

Depite these problems today, he says they've come a long way in making the city a better place to live...

"Look down by the airport and along Fort Sill boulevard coming up into town, there's a lot of pretty stuff we've put in, but maintaining it still takes it's toll," said Rogalski. "It's an annual work. The annual color you see in the flower beds in Lawton all comes from LETA."

But the to-do lists and areas to clean up still seem never ending...

"There's so much to do and only so much time and money to do it because there are just a number of places that we would love to get out and do something," said Rogalski.

Rogalski says their funding for projects across the city comes from community donations and a percentage of the city's hotel/motel tax. He hopes the community will step in to volunteer and help keep Lawton beautiful..

"Lets all do something," said Rogalski. "Let's all take pride in our community and you'll find that if we all do it together, it's a little bit for all of us, and you'll just have amazing results."

The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority will host a gala at the Hilton Garden Inn on Feburary 17th and give out awards such as yard of the year and to a Lawton resident who's maintained their yard the best in the community.

