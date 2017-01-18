Marlow teen preparing to ride in Presidential Inaugural Parade

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
Vice President Mike Pence and Australia's prime minister have brushed off any lingering hostility over a contentious refugee deal and joined forces Saturday to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons program.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
