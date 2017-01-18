Marlow teen preparing to ride in Presidential Inaugural Parade

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Stephens County teenager is set to participate in the inaugural parade on Friday.

16-year-old Wyatt Armstrong is a junior at Culver Academies, a college preparatory school in Indiana. His school has been participating in inaugural parades since 1913.

Wyatt grew up outside of Marlow and has been riding horses his whole life.



He and the rest of the Black Horse Troop riding in the inaugural parade arrived in D.C. on Wednesday.

Wyatt's family isn’t able to go to D.C. to see him ride in the parade, but thanks to Skype they're able to talk to him now and enjoy this with him.

"It an honor to have this opportunity because really how many people get to say they represented who they are and where they're from by riding in the inaugural parade," Wyatt asked.

His dad, Jerry Armstrong knows that this is a once and a lifetime opportunity for his son.

"Riding in front of the world... I couldn't be prouder of him," Jerry said.

While they’re hours away from riding in the parade now, they began preparing for the parade in September, before they were even invited.

"It's very nerve-wracking for an individual. I feel like, as a group, we are all prepared, and we are ready and like we can get ourselves through it as a group but if it were just us, as an individual, I would not feel confident," Wyatt said.

His mom, Lara Armstrong said she just hopes that he's able to enjoy riding in the parade.

"It's a once and a lifetime opportunity and I'm sure he'll remember this, everyone that participates and is on that troop and in the equestrian they'll remember it for their live so it's very, very exciting,” Lara said.

Wyatt said that he's ready to see all their hard work pay off on Friday.

"When we get off our horses, when we're done walking through Pennsylvania Avenue, it's going to be really exciting because it's going to be a relief moment and we're going to have a lot of quality time as a unit and brotherhood."

His parents are hosting a watch party to see their son ride Friday afternoon.

