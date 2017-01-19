Lawmaker proposes $10,000 pay raises for Oklahoma teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma teachers would receive a $10,000 pay raise by 2021 under a bill filed by Republican state Sen. David Holt.

The bill calls for a $1,000 raise this fall, followed by $3,000 raises for each of the following three years.

Holt also introduced bills he says will pay for the raises, including eliminating the sales tax exemption for wind energy manufacturers and end the wind energy tax credit. Other bills would end sales tax exemptions for state and local governments and on the repair, maintenance, delivery and installation of taxable goods and reduce the amount of money sent to counties for road repair.

Holt would also exempt teachers from state income taxes and he proposes to reduce the number of school districts in the state to no more than 200.

