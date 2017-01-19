King to vote against Trump's pick for EPA

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Mountain Metro AMBUCS gave the gift of mobility to local children and veterans Saturday at the 6th annual Trykes and Tread Car show.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Saturday, Fort Sill began their set up for a free concert held tomorrow just for teenagers and their families in honor of the 'Month of the Military Child.'
