Oil tank battery explosion kills 1

WAUKOMIS, Okla. (AP) - Officials say that so far one fatality has been confirmed in a massive oil tank battery explosion just west of Waukomis.

The Enid News and Eagle (http://bit.ly/2iOEdZq ) reports the explosion occurred Wednesday evening. Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles says the victim was at the site at the time, and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's oil and gas division has been contacted to investigate the incident.

Although he says the victim is unidentifiable, Niles confirms that he/she did not work for site owner Berexco LLC. Officials are waiting for the medical examiner's report before confirming the cause and nature of the death.

According to Niles, the incident is an ongoing investigation because officials don't know if the explosion was an industrial accident or not.

Information from: Enid News & Eagle, http://www.enidnews.com

