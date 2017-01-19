Six influenza deaths reported in Oklahoma

OK (KSWO)- Another Oklahoman has died from the influenza virus -- bringing the total number to six.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a person from Tulsa county died this week. That brings the total number of influenza-related deaths in Tulsa county to 3.

The other three deaths have been from Johnston, Logan, and Rogers county. Five of the 6 deaths have been people over the age of 65.

Since flu season began, more than 300 people have been hospitalized. Flu season runs from October until May.

