Six influenza deaths reported in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Six influenza deaths reported in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- Another Oklahoman has died from the influenza virus -- bringing the total number to six.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says a person from Tulsa county died this week. That brings the total number of influenza-related deaths in Tulsa county to 3.

The other three deaths have been from Johnston, Logan, and Rogers county. Five of the 6 deaths have been people over the age of 65.

Since flu season began, more than 300 people have been hospitalized. Flu season runs from October until May.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Saturday, April 22 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-23 03:32:11 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-23 03:32:11 GMT

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

  • Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:22:43 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:25:57 GMT

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

  • Future of revamped health care bill remains dubious in House

    Future of revamped health care bill remains dubious in House

    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:02:29 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-04-23 01:02:29 GMT

    Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.

    Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.

    •   
Powered by Frankly