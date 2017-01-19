Van gets stuck in water-filled sinkhole

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A van was pulled from a sinkhole filled with almost three feet of water.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on a road just off northwest 67th and Atlanta.

No one was injured, and crews pulled the van from the water.

At this time there has been no word on the exact cause of the water-filled sinkhole – but it appeared that a water line burst, weakening the ground above it.

