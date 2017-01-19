Van gets stuck in water-filled sinkhole - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Van gets stuck in water-filled sinkhole

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) A van was pulled from a sinkhole filled with almost three feet of water.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on a road just off northwest 67th and Atlanta.

No one was injured, and crews pulled the van from the water.

At this time there has been no word on the exact cause of the water-filled sinkhole but it appeared that a water line burst, weakening the ground above it.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-04-23 11:22:09 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-04-23 11:22:09 GMT

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

  • Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Sunday, April 23 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-04-23 10:31:55 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 6:31 AM EDT2017-04-23 10:31:55 GMT

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

  • Mother accused of faking son's death

    Mother accused of faking son's death

    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-04-23 09:58:19 GMT
    Sunday, April 23 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-04-23 09:58:19 GMT

    The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.

    The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.

    •   
Powered by Frankly