Comanche, Marlow sweep Stephens County Semifinals

MARLOW, Okla (KSWO) - Marlow and Comanche will play a double-header on Championship Saturday night at the Stephens County Tournament. The Outlaws and Indians swept their semifinal games Thursday.

The Comanche boys, who lost to Velma-Alma 56-55 in the 2016 Stephens County Championship, earned a little payback. Wes McClendon hit a jumper in the lane at the buzzer to give the Indians a 56-55 victory over the Comets. There was very little drama in the Comanche-Central High girls game. The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Bronchos 19-4 in the 2nd quarter en route to the 66-41 victory.

They will face the Marlow girls Saturday night. The Lady Outlaws breezed to a 53-30 win over Velma-Alma. The Marlow boys enjoyed a similar outcome. They took a double-digit lead early and rolled to a 70-48 win over Davis.

