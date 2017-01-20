Waurika Council deadlocked on water rate hike

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
