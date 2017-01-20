Chattanooga, Fletcher girls punch tickets to Comanche County Tournament Final

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Chattanooga defeated Indiahoma and Fletcher edged out Geronimo to earn tips to the Comanche County Tournament title game.

Offense was at a minimum for Fletcher and Geronimo. With 18 seconds to go in the game and the score tied at 21-21, Fletcher's Alexia Moore stole the ball from Geronimo and took it all the way for the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning lay-up.

Chatty got out to an early 19-5 lead on Indiahoma, and never looked back to win 46-35.

In the night's consolation games, Sterling defeated Walters 38-32. Big Pasture beat Frederick 40-27.

