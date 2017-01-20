Chattanooga, Fletcher girls punch tickets to Comanche County Tournament Final

Elvis Andrus delivered an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Saturday night.
Russell Westbrook scored 32 points in a triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Houston Rockets 115-113 on Friday night to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the first-round Western Conference playoff...
Highlights from Mac vs. Ardmore on Friday.
Owls overcome 4-0 deficit to beat Cache
James Harden scored 35 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 51 points from Russell Westbrook in a triple-double, clawing back from a double-digit deficit for a 115-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on...
