Helping Hands drive tomorrow in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Tomorrow, several local organizations are hosting a Helping Hands Drive in order to benefit the Lawton community.

It kicks off at 9 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. at 38th and Cache Road.

The event, hosted by Magic 95, Cache Road Square, Wally's Party Factory and Audio Tech, is accepting donations of clothes, toys, books, non-perishable food, towels, blankets, pet carriers and baby items.

Those donations will go toward the Lawton Food Bank, Lawton Animal Welfare, Unity Lawton, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and the C- Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless.

