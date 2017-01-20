Bill would end use of electric chair in Oklahoma executions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Use of the electric chair in Oklahoma executions would end under a bill filed in the state House.

The bill filed Thursday by Republican Rep. Harold Wright lists which execution methods would be used in the state.

Lethal injection is first, followed by nitrogen hypoxia - which causes death by depleting oxygen in the blood - then firing squad and any form of execution not prohibited by the U.S. Constitution.

Electrocution is currently listed third, but hasn't been used in Oklahoma since 1966. A firing squad has never been used in the state.

Wright says getting rid of the electric chair is due to costs.

Executions are on hold in Oklahoma after a botched execution in 2014 and drug mix-ups during the last two scheduled lethal injections in 2015.

