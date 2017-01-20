Jury finds Tulsa man guilty in slaying of girlfriend, unborn child

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A jury has found a Tulsa man guilty in the death of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn child four years ago.

KOTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2jtwvGj ) reports the Tulsa County jury took less than three hours Wednesday in the trial of Kenneth Hopkins to reach two guilty verdicts and a recommendation of life without parole.

Prosecutors say Hopkins fatally shot the woman, who was nearly nine months pregnant with Hopkins' baby, while she was in her car waiting to meet with him. They say the reason behind the slaying was because Hopkins did not want to support the child.

A cousin of the victim testified Wednesday that Hopkins wanted the woman to terminate the pregnancy because he is already a father to three children, including one with the victim. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Information from: KOTV-TV

