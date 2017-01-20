Soldier's death last week is 11th at Fort Hood since Nov.

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) - A 24-year-old found unresponsive in his barracks at Fort Hood last week is the 11th soldier to have died at the Army post since November.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of Spc. Zackary Phillip Partin's death.

Of the 11 deaths, two died from illness, two were in vehicle accidents and the remainder died either of a gunshot wound or were found unresponsive and are being investigated.

The Killeen Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2k8aqvU ) that investigators are likely to determine some of the deaths were suicides.

From Jan. 1, 2016, to Dec. 24 there were 13 soldiers at the post who committed suicide and that number may increase as officials investigate other cases.

Military officials couldn't immediately say whether the number of deaths is comparable to other similarly sized installations.

Information from: Killeen Daily Herald, http://www.kdhnews.com

