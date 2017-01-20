BREAKING: Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the 45th President o - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

BREAKING: Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States

Powered by Frankly