Oklahoma National Guard to support 58th Presidential Inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - More than 40 Soldiers and Airmen from the Oklahoma National Guard are present at the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

“Being a combat medic from a small town, the opportunity to be part of history is one of the major highlights of my career,” Master Sgt. Michael Hearon said, of Calera, Oklahoma. “My wife and family are very proud of me for being part of this history and I’m proud to represent this state alongside my fellow Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen.”

Oklahoma will provide military police for traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication from the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Brigade Support Troops Battalion, Air Force security forces from the 137th Special Operations Wing and 138th Fighter Wing, and medical personnel from Joint Force Headquarters, Regional Training Institute and 90th Troop Command.

“The honor of being one of a few Soldiers from the great state of Oklahoma is an experience that will never be forgotten,” Staff Sgt. Alex Moody said, of Colbert, Oklahoma. “I hope during this 58th Presidential Inauguration I can serve the fine citizens of Oklahoma and our nation to the highest standards of being an Army National Guard Soldier.”

