OKC Thunder’s Enes Kanter surprises patient for his 16th birthday

BETHANY, OK (KSWO)– Oklahoma City Thunder’s center Enes Kanter recently took time off the court to visit with patients at The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany. Following a tour of the hospital, Kanter delivered gifts to the patients ranging from birth to 21-year-old.

“One of the girls was screaming ‘Oh, best day ever.’ It was definitely awesome to see all of those kids put a smile on their face. That’s what’s it’s always about. The kids here are really special. They do an amazing job here rehabilitating them and at the same time giving them hope and making them heal,” Kanter said.

Sixteen-year-old Reo Hayashizaki has been a patient at since Fall of 2016 following a motor vehicle accident. Kanter’s visit was a birthday surprise for the Westmoore High School student.

“It was awesome having Kanter here,” said Reo. “I saw him yesterday on TV in California, and he flew all the way here to see me and the other kids in the hospital. It really helps a lot seeing a NBA player like him who could do whatever he wants right now with his free time. He could be resting up, or getting ready for his next game against the Jazz. Instead, he came here to spend time with me.”

If you would like to donate to patients at Oklahoma's only Children's Rehabilitative Hospital, please click here: https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/ways-to-give/donate/

