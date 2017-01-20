City of Duncan releases statement over water issues

DUNCAN, Ok (KSWO) – The City of Duncan has released a message for residents who say their water has a strange taste and odor.

In the release the city said the water issues began on January 5th when the city had to begin using water from Lake Humphreys after an issue with their normal water source, Lake Waurika. The release said the issue arose, in part, from the sudden and drastic temperature changes in the water.

The release says the water is safe to drink and use for daily activities. Officials said the best way to fix the problem is to run water until the bad water can be flushed from the lines.

The entire release is attached to this story.

