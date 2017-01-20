Suspect Arrested In Edmond Deadly Braum’s Shooting

EDMOND, OK (KSWO)- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the January 17th deadly shooting at an Edmond Braum’s.

According to police, Anthony Adams Millan, 33, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

Christian Chancey, 23, was shot and killed in a parking lot off I-35 and E. 15th St. Police say there was an argument, shots were fired and Millan took off.

