Comanche HS student attends Trump inauguration

COMANCHE, OK (KSWO)- Jakaycee Collinsworth, a junior at Comanche High School, is at President Trump’s inauguration today. She is part the Envision Leadership group invited last fall to attend.

When Collinsworth received the invitation to go to the inauguration in Washington D.C., she began fundraising by making homemade burritos to sell.

While touring monuments and memorials during this six-day Envision Junior National Young Leaders Conference, students develop leadership skills with a focus on influential figures from American history and social advocacy.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.