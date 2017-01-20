President Obama Signs Senator Lankford Bill Into Law Before Leaving Office

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO) – In one of his final acts as President of the United States, President Obama signed Senator James Lankford’s bill H.R. 39, or the TALENT Act, making a pathway for the government to attract experienced technology entrepreneurs and innovators to public service.

“I’m pleased that the Talent Act has been signed into law,” said Lankford. “This law will play a part in helping improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our federal workforce. It was a pleasure to work with Senator Warner and Senator Booker on this, and I appreciate the efforts of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who authored the companion bill in the House.”

The Presidential Innovation Fellows program was established in 2012 to bring the innovation economy into government by pairing talented, diverse innovators with top civil servants within the federal government to tackle some our nation’s biggest challenges.

“By signing this bipartisan bill into law, President Obama took an important step toward ensuring that the federal government continues to strengthen its collaborative efforts with innovators and entrepreneurs while improving efficiency and accountability,” said Senator Booker. “The Presidential Innovation Fellows Program is a unique and effective way to engage civil servants and technologists to work together in public service for the good of the American people.”

