Update on Jan. 16th Arvest Bank robbery in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – We have an update on the January 16th robbery of the Arvest Bank located at Flower Mound Road and Gore Boulevard in Lawton. The robbery happened around 5:00 p.m. According to police, an unknown male armed with what is believed to be a handgun came into the bank and passed a note to the teller.

The FBI says the suspect was wearing either a wetsuit or spandex. His face was painted white and there was red smeared paint. He was described by witnesses as looking like the joker from the Batman films.

They amount of money that was taken will not be released. The FBI is still investigating and there are no suspects at this time.

