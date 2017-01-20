Oklahoma’s “Voice of the Common Man,” Frosty Troy, passed away at 83

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma’s “Voice of the Common Man,” Frosty Troy has passed away at 83 following an extended battle with an illness.

Troy was a former owner of the Oklahoma Observer and a giant for decades in the world of journalism. He’s known best for his explosive articles calling out injustices, championing public education, and exposing political corruption.

He is from McAlester, served in the Korean War, and is a former journalist for the Lawton Constitution. Troy covered the terms of 10 Oklahoma governors at the Capitol.

Troy was the editor when the Oklahoma Observer began publishing in 1969. During the Vietnam War, Troy bought the publication for $1. Frosty and Helen Troy operated The Observer for nearly 40 years. In September 2006, they sold it to veteran journalist Arnold Hamilton and his wife Beverly – also for $1. Troy continued to write for The Observer until May 2013. The Observer won more than four-dozen journalism awards during the Troy ownership.

He was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 1977. Troy received the Walter Cronkite Faith and Freedom Award, The National Champion of Children Award, the National and Oklahoma Friend of Education awards, Scouting’s God and Country Award, the First Amendment Award, the PTA’s Distinguished Service to Children Award and the American Legion’s Patriotism Award.

