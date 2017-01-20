SLIDESHOW: OK Governor Mary Fallin is at President Trump's inauguration

SLIDESHOW: OK Governor Mary Fallin is at President Trump's inaug - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Governor Mary Fallin is in Washington D.C. today at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

