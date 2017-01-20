OK Wildlife Services surpassed 2016 goal for elimination of feral swine

In 2016, feral swine make their way toward and into a trap set up by Russell Anderson of Wildlife Services in Oklahoma County.

OK (KSWO)- The Wildlife Services Division of the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry went toe to tusk in the battle against feral swine in 2016 and 44 percent more feral swine were eliminated during 2016 than in the previous year.

“The damage they do, not only affects agriculture, but personal property such as lawns and gardens and natural resources as well,” said Scott Alls, Oklahoma assistant state director of Wildlife Services for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). “They provide direct competition to popular game species such as deer and turkey but also affect the environment in numerous negative manners.”

State Wildlife Services Director Kevin Grant reported this month that the Wildlife Services Division of ODAFF eliminated 11,206 feral swine in 2016.

“Methods used to mitigate feral swine populations included corral trapping, aerial gunning utilizing fixed wing and rotor wing aircraft, and shooting which implemented the use of night vision and FLIR (thermal) technology,” Alls said. “The increase in take is a result of the increased requests for services by landowners and ranchers across the state.”

Feral swine are an invasive species to Oklahoma that damages to crops, livestock and wildlife habitat. The department's goal is to render the state of Oklahoma free of feral swine. If you are experiencing problems with feral swine, please contact Scott Alls at (405) 521-4039.

