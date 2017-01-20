Skull of accused child molester identified

JENKS, OK (KSWO)- The skull of Russell Ray Wilson, a Jenks man accused of molesting an 11-year-old child in 2009, has been identified. The skull was found in December of 2015 by a hiker in Arrowhead State Park near Lake Eufaula.

Shortly after Wilson was accused in 2009, he disappeared. The U.S. Marshals Service assumed Wilson was on the run for six years after he failed to appear in court.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation estimates the skull had been at that located for around four years, matching the timeline for Wilson’s disappearance.

The cause of death is still being determined. However, there appeared to be a gunshot wound on the skull.

