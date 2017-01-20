Garvin Co Jail plumber exchanged cigarettes for female inmate fa - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Garvin Co Jail plumber exchanged cigarettes for female inmate favors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Gregory Walter Smyth (Garvin County Sheriffs Department) Gregory Walter Smyth (Garvin County Sheriffs Department)

PAULS VALLEY, OK (KSWO) – A Garvin County Jail employee has been arrested for smuggling contraband into a detention center. Gregory Walter Smyth was hired by the jail to do plumbing work. However, he had something else in mind.

According to authorities, Smyth gave cigarettes to female inmates who exposed themselves to him through an air conditioning vent.

Smyth is also wanted in two other counties.

