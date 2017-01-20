Garvin Co Jail plumber exchanged cigarettes for female inmate favors

Lawton firefighters are investigating a house fire on the west side of the city that happened Sunday evening.
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".
It was all about the children of military members on Sunday on Fort Sill.
