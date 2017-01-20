OKC man, mother accused of prostituting 14-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City man and mother are accused of prostituting a 14-year-old girl.

Lucille Nicole Burley, 37, was charged in Oklahoma County District Court with felony child neglect. According to authorities, Burley allowed and, at times, assisted her daughter with prostitution and selling marijuana over several months. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

An undercover OKC police officer discovered the child at a motel after setting up an escort meeting on a webpage. She was arrested after offering the officer sex for money.

According to police, Leshawn Dwayne Russell, 37, was at the motel and told authorities that he was in an intimate relationship with the 14-year-old child. Russell has been charged with human trafficking, second-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy, and other felony charges.

